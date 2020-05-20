See All Sports Medicine Doctors in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Clay Fisher, MD

Sports Medicine
4.2 (23)
Map Pin Small The Woodlands, TX
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Clay Fisher, MD

Dr. Clay Fisher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Fisher works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
Tendonitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Clay Fisher, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1346336682
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clay Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fisher works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fisher’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

