Overview of Dr. Clay Fisher, MD

Dr. Clay Fisher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.