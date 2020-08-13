See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Dr. Qaqish works at San Diego Surgical Arts San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Diego Surgical Arts San Diego, CA
    10672 Wexford St Ste 270, San Diego, CA 92131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Liposuction
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Liposuction
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Dental
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. Qaqish is amazing . He is genuine. He has performed many oral procedures on me and most recently a complete face lift. My result was perfect! Dr. Q has also operated on my husband & two daughters! He’s is a Perfectionist, which is a lovely benefit being his patient. He is kind and always so considerate.. The absolute BEST! The entire staff at SDSA are all so professional and just great!
    Marla Kapp — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588830707
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulsa Surgical Arts
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ra Crowley Shock Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qaqish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qaqish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qaqish works at San Diego Surgical Arts San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Qaqish’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Qaqish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qaqish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qaqish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qaqish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

