Overview

Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Qaqish works at San Diego Surgical Arts San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.