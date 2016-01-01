Overview of Dr. Clifford Lau, MD

Dr. Clifford Lau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lau works at Clifford K.H. Lau Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.