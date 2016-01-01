See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Clifford Lau, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clifford Lau, MD

Dr. Clifford Lau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Lau works at Clifford K.H. Lau Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kumiko Naiki MD
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 510, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 495-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Clifford Lau, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114026515
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lau works at Clifford K.H. Lau Clinic in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Lau’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

