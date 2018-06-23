Overview of Dr. Clifford Soults, MD

Dr. Clifford Soults, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Soults works at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.