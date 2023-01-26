Dr. Clifford Weldon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Weldon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifford Weldon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Weldon works at
Locations
K Heart & Vascular Institute, PLLC33376 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 722-7440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Clifford L. Weldon M D P L. C.15945 19 Mile Rd Ste 202, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 285-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weldon is efficient, spends time with patients, and has not pushed procedures or medication Unnecessary- wait time is reasonable. My previous doctor didn’t even leave his desk on the other side of the room to talk to me. Another doctor was visibly disappointed she didn’t need to prescribe anything, or recommend an operation. Boo to them. So when I say Dr. Weldon is one of the good ones, I have the experience to back it up!
About Dr. Clifford Weldon, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weldon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weldon has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weldon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weldon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weldon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.