Overview

Dr. Clifford Weldon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Weldon works at K Heart & Vascular Institute in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.