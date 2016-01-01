Overview of Dr. Clive Otsuka, MD

Dr. Clive Otsuka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Otsuka works at Otsuka Otsuka and Wong Mds in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.