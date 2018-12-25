Dr. Clyde Yancy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yancy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Yancy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clyde Yancy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer.
Dr. Yancy works at
Locations
-
1
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yancy?
Dr. Yancy helped my husband get on the right medication in the right manner back in 2001. My husband is still thankful to Dr. Yancy for his contribution to many years of great life. Wish we could still consult with Dr. Yancy, but Chicago is a few miles away from Dallas. Dr. Yancy is very patient, kind and understanding. doctor. Mrs. Joe Daniel Harris
About Dr. Clyde Yancy, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881707248
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yancy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yancy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yancy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yancy works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yancy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yancy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yancy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yancy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.