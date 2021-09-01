Dr. Brush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody Brush, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cody Brush, DPM
Dr. Cody Brush, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI.
Dr. Brush's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Clinical Assoc, PC15520 19 Mile Rd Ste 400, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-6220
Henry Ford Macomb Ambulatory Pharmacy30795 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 421-3080
Brian G. Loder Dpm Plc.43391 Commons Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 329-3895
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-6918Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a serious foot wound, that led to a bone infection. Dr Brush took care of me. and due to his diligence and working with my other physicians. He formulated a plan that resulted in care and surgery that resulted in the saving of my big toe and part of my foot. I would highly recommend Dr Brush for any podiatric needs you need. He and his staff are caring, professional and are there to truly help you.
About Dr. Cody Brush, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1801259551
