Dr. Cody Nebeker, MD
Overview
Dr. Cody Nebeker, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brigham City, UT.
Dr. Nebeker works at
Locations
MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City970 Medical Dr Ste 202, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (888) 615-9736
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have been working for/with Dr. Nebeker for over a year now in office. He is easy going and great to work for. Always has time to talk to his patients and explain things thoroughly.
About Dr. Cody Nebeker, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1356755110
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nebeker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nebeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nebeker works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nebeker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nebeker.
