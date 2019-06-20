Dr. Cody Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Wilson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cody Wilson, DO
Dr. Cody Wilson, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine/A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Primary Care Pediatrics2380 N 400 E Ste C, North Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5785
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Awesome care. Knowledgeable and friendly
About Dr. Cody Wilson, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1619202108
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska - College of Medicine
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine/A.T. Still University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wilson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
