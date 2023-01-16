Overview of Dr. Colette Magnant, MD

Dr. Colette Magnant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Magnant works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.