Dr. Colin Morgan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Morgan works at Warren Clinic Family Medicine - William Building in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.