Overview of Dr. Colleen McNally, MD

Dr. Colleen McNally, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. McNally works at Womens Healthcare in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.