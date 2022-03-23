Dr. Collin Vas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collin Vas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Collin Vas, MD
Dr. Collin Vas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science.
Dr. Vas works at
Dr. Vas' Office Locations
-
1
UT Southwestern Medical Center6363 Forest 7th Fl Park Rd Ste 749, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (972) 954-3920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vas?
He is an excellent Psychiatrist. He understands the biology and takes time to understand his patients needs. I’ve seen many Psychiatrists in 18 years and he is by far one of the best in DFW.
About Dr. Collin Vas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1548480999
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vas works at
Dr. Vas has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.