Dr. Cora Sternberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Cora Sternberg, MD
Dr. Cora Sternberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sternberg's Office Locations
Genitourinary (GU) Oncology520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
General Pediatrics Inpatient Hospitalists525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Upon arrival at the office, I was greeted by staff right away. The wait was minimal and I was seen by Dr. Sternberg shortly. Dr. Sternberg was knowledgeable, informative and was patient. She listened to my concerns and made the right medical recommendations. She is an excellent doctor, and I cannot express enough how grateful I am to have her as a healthcare provider.
About Dr. Cora Sternberg, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1104303031
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
