Overview of Dr. Corey Thompson, MD

Dr. Corey Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Thompson works at Wake Orthopaedics in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Limb Pain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.