Dr. Corey Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Corey Thompson, MD
Dr. Corey Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
North Raleigh Office10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 11, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 714-6184Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cary Office222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 235-0616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Garner Office400 US 70 Hwy E Ste 100, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 882-7833Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wake Orthopaedics3009 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 232-5020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Plus Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could leave a 10 or 20 stars. I knew my surgery was going to be complicated going into it. Dr Thompson was going to correct two previous surgeries by other physicians. He did a wonderful job. One of only a very few doctors that call and follow up between appointments. He called me at home. He would text me and ask for pictures to check on my healing process. His performance and mannerism was wonderful. I will use him again if needed and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Corey Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790906543
Education & Certifications
- Fdn Orth Athletic & Recon Rsch
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Limb Pain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.