Dr. Cory Kercher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kercher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Kercher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cory Kercher, MD
Dr. Cory Kercher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kercher works at
Dr. Kercher's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kercher?
Dr. Kercher is great! Nice, knowledgeable and wonderful with children. I trust her advice and expertise.
About Dr. Cory Kercher, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1053570382
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kercher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kercher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kercher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kercher works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kercher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kercher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kercher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kercher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.