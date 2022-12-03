Dr. Cory Stingl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stingl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Stingl, MD
Overview of Dr. Cory Stingl, MD
Dr. Cory Stingl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Stingl works at
Dr. Stingl's Office Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2700
-
2
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Lansing3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 113, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (616) 267-2700
-
3
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Traverse City550 Munson Ave Ste 202, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stingl?
Very knowledgeable and informative. Listened to our concerns and was great with our son.
About Dr. Cory Stingl, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1194067439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stingl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stingl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stingl works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stingl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stingl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stingl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stingl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.