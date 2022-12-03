See All Pediatricians in Grand Rapids, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Cory Stingl, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cory Stingl, MD

Dr. Cory Stingl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Stingl works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stingl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2700
  2. 2
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Lansing
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 113, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2700
  3. 3
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Traverse City
    550 Munson Ave Ste 202, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very knowledgeable and informative. Listened to our concerns and was great with our son.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Cory Stingl, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194067439
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cory Stingl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stingl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stingl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stingl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stingl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stingl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stingl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

