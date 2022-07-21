Overview of Dr. Cory Wallace, DPM

Dr. Cory Wallace, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Wallace works at WellMed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.