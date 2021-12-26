See All Anesthesiologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Courtney Garbee, DO

Anesthesiology
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Courtney Garbee, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Garbee works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Anesthesiology - Wilmington
    2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412

Ratings & Reviews

Dec 26, 2021
Very attentive Dr. I barely remember her but I do remember the concern in her eyes. I also remember asking her name . I just want to say thank you for taking care of me .
Rosemary Deas — Dec 26, 2021
About Dr. Courtney Garbee, DO

  • Anesthesiology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1598109381
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Anesthesiology and Pediatric Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Courtney Garbee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garbee works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Garbee’s profile.

Dr. Garbee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

