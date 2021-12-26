Dr. Courtney Garbee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Garbee, DO
Overview
Dr. Courtney Garbee, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Garbee works at
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-3056
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive Dr. I barely remember her but I do remember the concern in her eyes. I also remember asking her name . I just want to say thank you for taking care of me .
About Dr. Courtney Garbee, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pediatric Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Garbee works at
