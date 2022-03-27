Dr. Courtney Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Courtney Hunt, MD
Dr. Courtney Hunt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Ultrasound Services LLC5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Directions (480) 970-1937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
I became a patient of Dr. Hunt last year. She empowered me to heal myself in many ways. If everyone had this knowledge about ketosis, sunshine and autophagy, and shared it freely, there would be far less disease and suffering. Study her social media and take her webinars as a start. Dr. Hunt is also a kind, smart human who is a delight in person or via telemedicine
About Dr. Courtney Hunt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902800675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.