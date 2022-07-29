Overview

Dr. Courtney Murphy, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.