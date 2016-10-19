Overview

Dr. Courtney Peshkovsky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Peshkovsky works at NBIMC Children s Heart Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.