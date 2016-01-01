See All Dermatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Courtney Rubin, MD

Dermatology
2.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Courtney Rubin, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Rubin works at BRIGHAM & WOMENS HOSPITAL-DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHIATRY in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA, Foxboro, MA and Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham & Womens Hospital-department of Psychiatry
    221 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-4918
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hammond Pond Dental Associates
    850 Boylston St Ste 317, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-9080
  3. 3
    Dermatology Specialty Clinic
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 718-4010
  4. 4
    Fetal Diagnostic Center of Pasadena Inc.
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-7790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Courtney Rubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407218670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

