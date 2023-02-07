See All Neurosurgeons in Columbus, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Berg Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (63)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Berg Jr, MD

Dr. Craig Berg Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Berg Jr works at Axis Spine Clinic in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berg Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Axis Spine Clinic
    800 Cross Pointe Rd Ste I, Columbus, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 468-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Berg Jr?

    Feb 07, 2023
    great
    Penny H. — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Berg Jr, MD
    About Dr. Craig Berg Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891034708
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Neurosurgery. SUNY. University at Buffalo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Co
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Berg Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berg Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berg Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berg Jr works at Axis Spine Clinic in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Berg Jr’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

