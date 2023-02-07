Dr. Craig Berg Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Berg Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Berg Jr's Office Locations
Axis Spine Clinic800 Cross Pointe Rd Ste I, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 468-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery. SUNY. University at Buffalo
- Ohio State University
- United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Co
- Neurosurgery
