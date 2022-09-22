Dr. Craig Birch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Birch, DDS
Dr. Craig Birch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockwood, MI.
Rockwood Family Dental21969 Huron River Dr, Rockwood, MI 48173 Directions (734) 236-6639
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Birch is kind, compassionant and a great dentist! He's taken care of all 3 of my kids, my husband and myself for over 25 years. We've never had issues with Dr. Birch, I've had a lot of dental work done by him myself (fillings/crowns). If he doesn't do the type of care you need there he knows the best places to refer you(implants, etc.)
Dr. Birch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birch accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Birch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.