Dr. Craig Hurst, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine.
Hurst Plastic Surgery3170 N SWAN RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 224-3777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Hurst was my reconstructive surgeon after a double mastectomy. The process was long and there were complications but Dr. Hurst was very responsive and quickly addressed the issues. His nurse Samantha was professional and took great care of me through numerous procedures. I really appreciate his care and dedication to my long rehabilitation process and would highly recommend him and his staff.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.