Dr. Craig Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Moore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Fairhaven Family/Sports Medcn1401 6th St Ste 101, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 733-2904
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit was such a pleasure. Dr Moore had scheduled an entire hour for me! He went over all my meds and current medical issues thoroughly, adjusting medicine and dosages. Additionally, he was very informative and understandable. I am very glad to have made the change in provider.
About Dr. Craig Moore, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1700942786
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore speaks Japanese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
