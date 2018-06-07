Overview of Dr. Craig Rubinoff, DDS

Dr. Craig Rubinoff, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Dental School - DDS.



Dr. Rubinoff works at Craig H Rubinoff, DDS,MS, APC in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.