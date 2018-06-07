Dr. Craig Rubinoff, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Rubinoff, DDS
Overview of Dr. Craig Rubinoff, DDS
Dr. Craig Rubinoff, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Dental School - DDS.
Dr. Rubinoff's Office Locations
Craig H Rubinoff, DDS,MS, APC13035 Pomerado Rd Ste A, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 321-3409Monday7:15am - 4:30pmTuesday7:15am - 4:30pmWednesday7:15am - 4:30pmThursday7:15am - 4:30pmFriday7:15am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The level of care has been terrific, and Dr Rubinoff has terrific rapport with his staff and patients. I was put at ease by the thorough explanations of the procedure, and I felt very comfortable with the friendly staff both during the procedure and throughout the follow up visits.
About Dr. Craig Rubinoff, DDS
- Dentistry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Periodontal - Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Dental School - DDS
- University of Pittsburgh- BS Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinoff accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rubinoff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rubinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinoff speaks Italian, Korean and Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.