Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Santa Barbara, CA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD

Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Harnsberger works at Foothill Surgery Center At Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Harnsberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foothill Surgery Center At Sansum Clinic
    4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-6550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pathology Associates Lab Inc
    67 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-8195
  3. 3
    Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 898-3140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Colectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gallstones
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hiatal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Bile Duct Procedure
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Hernia Repair
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2020
    Dr. Cristina Harnsberger really cares about her patients. I was told by other doctors that I needed surgery due to several very large polyps. Other doctors did not want to attempt to remove them due to their shape and large size. Dr. Harnsberger had reviewed my diagnosis before I even got to her office. She set up a consult with a Gastroenterologist who was confident he could remove polyps thru a colonoscopy. She gave me the choice and said if it were her, she would try this first. The colonoscopy was a success! Dr. Harnsberger saved me from a surgery that would have been more expensive and much longer recovery time! Thank you!!
    Darlene — May 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497054126
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
