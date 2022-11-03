Dr. Cuong Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cuong Ly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cuong Ly, MD
Dr. Cuong Ly, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Ly works at
Dr. Ly's Office Locations
1
Saddleback Medical Group Inc24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 334-8270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Mission Viejo Dialysis27640 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Directions (949) 347-2433
3
Azita Mesbah MD Inc.16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 334-8270
4
Nephrology Consultants Inc500 S Main St Ste 101, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (784) 836-4204
5
Irvine Office16300 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 334-8270
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ly?
My experience was very positive with Dr. Ly. He is a caring, helpful and intelligent doctor who takes time to listen to all concerns and explains things very well. I am very impressed with him.
About Dr. Cuong Ly, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1306883053
Education & Certifications
- USC Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- UC Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ly works at
Dr. Ly has seen patients for Anemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ly speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.