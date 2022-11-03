Overview of Dr. Cuong Ly, MD

Dr. Cuong Ly, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Ly works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA, Irvine, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.