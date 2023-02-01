Dr. Curt Parnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curt Parnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Curt Parnes, MD
Dr. Curt Parnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Parnes' Office Locations
Abington Pediatric Associates1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen Dr Parnes for our daughter’s care ever since she was born. I always leave the practice confident knowing she is getting experienced care.
About Dr. Curt Parnes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528066420
Education & Certifications
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parnes accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Parnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnes, there are benefits to both methods.