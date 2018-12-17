Overview

Dr. Curtis Baum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Baum works at Cotton O'neil Digestive Health in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.