Dr. Curtis Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Baum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Baum works at
Locations
Cotton O'neil Digestive Health720 SW Lane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doc. I went to the ER and he was on call. He came and did a procedure and was fantastic. Can’t imagine he is the dr the other guy with the bad review was talking about. He was super nice and one of the local nurses had nothing but good things to say about him.
About Dr. Curtis Baum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861401390
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
