Dr. Curtis Haskins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Haskins works at Curtis Haskins, MD in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.