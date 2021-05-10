Overview of Dr. Curtis Mosier, MD

Dr. Curtis Mosier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Mosier works at Texas Health Surgical Care in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.