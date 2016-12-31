Dr. Settergren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Settergren, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Settergren, MD
Dr. Curtis Settergren, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glasgow, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Settergren works at
Dr. Settergren's Office Locations
Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital621 3rd St S, Glasgow, MT 59230 Directions (406) 228-3500
Glasgow Clinic Inc221 5th Ave S, Glasgow, MT 59230 Directions (406) 228-3536
Ortho Montana Psc2900 12th Ave N Ste 140W, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 237-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Settergren is very caring, very polite, very friendly and very professional. He is interested in you as a patient and listens carefully.
About Dr. Curtis Settergren, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376535153
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Settergren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Settergren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Settergren has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Wrist Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Settergren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Settergren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Settergren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Settergren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Settergren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.