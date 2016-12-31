Overview of Dr. Curtis Settergren, MD

Dr. Curtis Settergren, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glasgow, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Settergren works at Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow, MT with other offices in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Wrist Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.