Dr. Wolf II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Wolf II, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Wolf II, MD
Dr. Curtis Wolf II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Wolf II works at
Dr. Wolf II's Office Locations
Utica Eye Care1145 S Utica Ave Ste 362, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-1981
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolf has been taking care of my eye for more than 10 years. I always recommend him to anyone who asks about an eye doctor.
About Dr. Curtis Wolf II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386606218
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf II has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf II.
