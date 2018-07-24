Dr. Curtis Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Wong, MD
Dr. Curtis Wong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Patients' Hospital Of Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
-
1
Norcal Aesthetic Plastic Surgery1950 Rosaline Ave Ste F, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 215-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Patients' Hospital Of Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
I couldn't have had a better experience with Dr. Wong and his wonderful office staff! He exceeded all my expectations from start to finish and I couldn't be more satisfied with my final results. Dr. Wong went over everything in detail and I knew I was good hands. He made himself 24/7 after my surgery and called to check on me several times. His office staff is amazing and answered all of my questions and walked me through everything step-by-step. Very courteous, professional, and prompt!
About Dr. Curtis Wong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114931151
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Kans School Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.