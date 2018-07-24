See All Plastic Surgeons in Redding, CA
Dr. Curtis Wong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Redding, CA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Curtis Wong, MD

Dr. Curtis Wong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Patients' Hospital Of Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Curtis SF Wong, MD Inc. in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norcal Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
    1950 Rosaline Ave Ste F, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 215-1118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Patients' Hospital Of Redding
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Burn Care Services
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Burn Care Services

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I couldn't have had a better experience with Dr. Wong and his wonderful office staff! He exceeded all my expectations from start to finish and I couldn't be more satisfied with my final results. Dr. Wong went over everything in detail and I knew I was good hands. He made himself 24/7 after my surgery and called to check on me several times. His office staff is amazing and answered all of my questions and walked me through everything step-by-step. Very courteous, professional, and prompt!
    About Dr. Curtis Wong, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114931151
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • University Kans School Med
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
