Dr. Cynthia Abban, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Abban, MD is a Dermatologist in Gurnee, IL.
Locations
Aurora Healthcare7505 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 245-8448
Aurora Pleasant Prairie Ambulatory Surgery Center12500 Aurora Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 857-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Abban has been a godsend to our family as she has been the only doctor to correctly diagnose our son with what turned out to be a rare autoimmune disorder. We spent months and countless other doctor visits before we tried her. I previously had visited her for a routine check-up, and decided to reach out to her months later with our son's issues. She immediately responded, saw him, and diagnosed his condition, as well as pursued treating him. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cynthia Abban, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
