Dr. Garman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Garman, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Garman, MD
Dr. Cynthia Garman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV.
Dr. Garman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garman's Office Locations
-
1
Cynthia S Garman MD1721 CHARLESTON HWY, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 794-6065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garman?
Dr. Garman listens carefully and is very caring. I would highly recommended her.
About Dr. Cynthia Garman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1649374844
Education & Certifications
- William S Hall Psyc Institute
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garman works at
Dr. Garman has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.