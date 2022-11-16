See All Family Doctors in Medford, NJ
Dr. Cynthia Genovese, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (52)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Genovese, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Genovese works at GENOVESE PRIMARY CARE in Medford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Genovese Primary Care
    639 Stokes Rd Ste 102, Medford, NJ 08055 (609) 245-0416
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Neck Pain
Obesity
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Neck Pain
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Neck Pain
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Genovese for almost 10 years. I had followed her through 2 moves near where I lived and now in Medford. It takes us an hour to get there and another hour back. I don't care about the drive. Dr. Genovese is the only Dr., that knows me and cares about her patience. The Dr's where I live put me through so much of go here, go there, for this text or that test. I always bring everything I have to so Dr. Genovese could review what I bring her. She goes over my papers and explains everything to me.She is 100% honest, caring and is there when I need her. In addition my boyfriend goes to Dr., Genovese. She is 100% knowledgeable, caring and just an A++++ Dr., all the way. Medford is where she is and will remain there in her private patience and I wouldn't change Dr. Genovese for any Dr., ever. She is the best of the best!
    Karen J Mutarelli — Nov 16, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Genovese to family and friends

    Dr. Genovese's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Genovese

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    About Dr. Cynthia Genovese, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902034242
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bryn Mawr Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Genovese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genovese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Genovese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Genovese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Genovese works at GENOVESE PRIMARY CARE in Medford, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Genovese’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Genovese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genovese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genovese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genovese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
