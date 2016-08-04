See All Psychiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.

Dr. Paul works at Heartland Family Service in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heartland Family Services
    2101 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE 68105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 553-3000
    The Coeur Group
    900 S 74th Plz Ste 400, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 800-2990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Midlands Choice
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 04, 2016
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Paul! She's very knowledgeable and does a great job of explaining mental health issues. Her staff is very friendly and did a great job of fitting me in for an appointment as soon as possible.
    mnacki in Omaha, NE — Aug 04, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD
    About Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568692945
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at Heartland Family Service in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

