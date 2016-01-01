Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Schaeffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Schaeffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Schaeffer works at
Locations
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group292 Euclid Ave Ste 115, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 266-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cynthia Schaeffer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Amharic
- 1740352293
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Schaeffer works at
