Dr. Su has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Su, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Su, MD
Dr. Cynthia Su, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Su's Office Locations
Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5470Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, explains well what is going to happen, listened and answered questions about my concerns.
About Dr. Cynthia Su, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
