Overview

Dr. Cyril Varughese, DO is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Varughese works at Heart Center Of North Texas in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.