Dr. Sperazza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD
Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperazza's Office Locations
- 1 525 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-2166
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I decided to go and see her because I wanted my medications explained to me, more than my regular doctor was able to. She pointed out what was wrong with the medications, and changed what I was on so that it was more suitable for my condition. She is very knowledgeable when it comes to medications and treatment. There can be a long wait, but hers is one of the few offices in the region where you can speak directly to the doctor, not through a line of PA's that you may never meet with again.
About Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
