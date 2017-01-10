Overview of Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD

Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.