Dr. Dale Colclasure, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Little Rock, AR.
Crestwood Dental Care2501 Crestwood Rd Ste 103, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Directions (501) 314-3166
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Dale Colclasure has been my dentist for about 45 years. He is like family to me. His work is supberb. It is not the same since Crestwood took over. The last few times that I have driven 70 miles round trip to see Dr. Dale, I have had a strange new doctor. All have been very congenial. The work seems more expensive. I spent about $1,300 out of my pocket to have a new tooth put in and it broke off while I was eating a banana. I was able to retrieve the tooth and made an appointment only to have another new doctor that I did not know who told me that the broken tooth could not be saved. They referred me to a dental surgeon but not on my insurance plan. I am 81 years of age and driving that distance with the price of gasoline is a burden financially and the driving is difficult for me due to declining eyesight.
