Dr. Dale Ehmer Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Dale Ehmer Jr, MD
Dr. Dale Ehmer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Ehmer Jr's Office Locations
Wellness Framily Health Center6717 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 140, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 731-7654
ENT Assocs Tex4401 Coit Rd Ste 411, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a professional and does excellent work and makes sure his patient are treated with respect.
About Dr. Dale Ehmer Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehmer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehmer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.