Dr. Dale Ehmer Jr, MD

Dr. Dale Ehmer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Ehmer Jr works at ENT Assocs Tex in McKinney, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.