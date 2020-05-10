Overview of Dr. Dale Tylor, MD

Dr. Dale Tylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Tylor works at Riviera ENT in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.