Dr. Damien Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was privileged to meet Dr. Damien Davis when I developed a small mass on my right hand between my thumb and forefinger. After the surgery, which was a total success, it was found to be cancerous. His demeanor was especially caring in advising me of the news and I honestly believe that it affected him more than me. He was conscientious enough to refer me to a specialist in the NYC after consulting. I am ever grateful for his experience, knowledge and professional referral.
About Dr. Damien Davis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
